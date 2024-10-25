1MDB Scandal: PM Anwar welcomes Najib’s public apology

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the open apology made by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak concerning the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

“I welcome it,“ he said briefly after performing Friday prayers at Surau Ar-Rahman in Precinct 16 here today.

Yesterday, Najib publicly apologised to all Malaysians over the 1MDB scandal, which happened during his tenure as Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

In a statement read out by his eldest son, Datuk Mohamad Nizar, at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, Najib insisted that he was innocent and blamed fugitive businessman Jho Low and Petrosaudi executives for the debacle.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court will decide next Wednesday whether Najib must defend himself in the 1MDB corruption case, which began five years ago.