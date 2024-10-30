1MDB trial: Najib’s defence team plans to call 11 witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The defence team for Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the high-profile 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case plans to call at least 11 witnesses, including the former prime minister, during the defence stage of the trial.

Lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah announced that the proceedings will commence on Dec 2 this year, presided over by High Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who now serves on the Court of Appeal.

“We will call about 11 witnesses. But as time goes by, particularly since it may extend into 2025, there may be more witnesses being called to testify.

“Some witnesses will be put on a witness statement, like Najib...while others will be subpoenaed, meaning that they will be forced to attend,” he stated during a press conference.

Earlier today, the High Court ordered Najib to enter his defence against four charges of using his position to obtain RM2.3 billion in gratification from 1MDB funds as well as 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Justice Sequerah made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the former prime minister on all charges at the end of the prosecution’s case.

In attendance were Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and their two children, Nooryana and Datuk Mohamad Nizar.

Muhammad Shafee also expressed his client’s profound disappointment with the decision.

“We respect the judgement. But I am surprised that this is probably the only case I’ve ever had where at this stage I haven’t even won on a single point,“ he said.

Nevertheless, the defence team remains committed to fighting the case, he added.