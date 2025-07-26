Respect for monarchy key to nation-building, says Penang governor

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib today said that respect for the institution of the Constitutional Monarchy is a vital foundation in nation-building and ensuring the stability of the nation-state system.

He said the monarchy institution was not just a historical legacy, but part of the governance structure that guaranteed a balance between power, responsibility and the rights of the people.

“This principle has been enshrined in one of the five principles of Rukun Negara, which should be understood, appreciated and preserved with a full sense of responsibility.

“In this country, the monarchy institution is not only a symbol of sovereignty, but also serves as a guardian of the supremacy of the constitution, a preserver of traditional values and a unifier of the people in a noble spirit of patriotism,” he said in his address at the investiture of the state awards, medals and honours in conjunction with his 84th birthday celebration at Dewan Seri Pinang, here today.

Therefore, Tun Ramli also called on the people of Penang to always express this respect through a sincere attitude, understanding and appreciation because the institution of the state, which is founded on the principle of a Constitutional Monarchy, will remain intact as long as the people hold fast to the same foundation.

Meanwhile, Tun Ramli said the upcoming National Month should be a platform to strengthen the spirit of independence and foster a deep love for the country.

He said that apart from being a historical heritage, independence is also a shared responsibility of every citizen of the country to preserve peace, appreciate the blessings of freedom and defend the progress that has been achieved.

In his address, the Governor also congratulated the state government on its success in recording a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.8 per cent last year, which brought the state’s GDP to RM121.5 billion.

“Indeed, the state government has proven that systematic, focused and progressive administration is one of the main keys to ensuring sustainable economic stability,” he said.

Earlier, the Governor’s birthday celebration began with a 17-gun salute, inspection of the parade and guard of honour, followed by the investiture of the state awards, medals and honours.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, who received the State Commander-in-Chief (DPPN), which carries the title of Datuk Seri, topped the list of 280 recipients.

This year, 150 individuals will receive the Order of Merit while 1,380 people will receive the medals and honours at the ceremony, which to be over four days starting today, and on July 28, 29 and 30. - Bernama