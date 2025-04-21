KOTA BHARU: The floods that hit Malaysia in 2024 caused losses of RM933.4 million, according to data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad also said that Kelantan recorded the highest loss among states, at RM139 million in terms of residential property damage, including RM46.2 million in Pasir Mas, RM31.7 million in Tumpat and RM19.2 million in Kota Bharu - the three most affected districts in the state.

“These major losses highlight the importance of effective disaster management strategies and mitigation efforts at the state level.

“This data must be thoroughly analysed by the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department to enable more effective planning, including manpower deployment, asset readiness, and suitable emergency response plans,” he said at the Kelantan JBPM Fire Service Medal, Excellent Service Award, and 30-Year Service Certificate presentation ceremony here today.

He also said that the department had heightened its readiness throughout the country following a shift in weather patterns that is expected to bring heavy, localised rain in the afternoons that increased the risk of flash floods.

Also, all fire stations and personnel across the country have been instructed to remain on standby following flash flood incidents last week in six districts, including areas in Selangor, Johor, and Sabah, Nor Hisham said.

“We have issued early warnings to all firefighting teams on the ground to be better prepared, especially in high-risk areas.

“Flash floods tend to have a greater impact compared to monsoon floods because they happen suddenly and leave little time for residents to prepare,” he noted.