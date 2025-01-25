MELAKA: A total of 17 express buses have been barred on the road for various technical violations during the Chinese New Year operational audits at terminals in Melaka since last Jan 20.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Utilities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said the buses are from nine companies.

“All the express buses are prohibited from operating until their respective companies rectify all detected faults and meet the standards set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). Among the identified issues are problems with brake pressure, tyres, lights, and rear mirrors that fail to meet the required standards,” he said

He told reporters this during an operation at Melaka Sentral here last night. Also present were State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Utilities and Transport Committee deputy chairman Zahari Abd Khalil and Melaka JPJ director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff.

According to Hameed, an estimated 2,000 express buses are expected to enter and exit the Melaka Sentral terminal, carrying about 80,000 passengers, are expected to enter and exit the Melaka Sentral terminal during the operation period for the 2025 Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration, which is from Jan 20 to Feb 9.

He said the Melaka JPJ will conduct inspections of express buses at five bus depots in the state.

“These inspections will not only cover technical aspects but also include checks on the logbooks of every express bus. Additionally, we will ensure that bus operators settle any outstanding JPJ or police summons to facilitate smooth journeys and ensure the safety of all parties involved,” he said.