ARAU: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) is hosting the 2025 RoboCup Malaysia Open, bringing together 250 participants from Malaysia, China, Iran and Thailand and showcasing robotics expertise related to artificial intelligence (AI).

UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli said the competition featured various categories, including rescue robots, domestic robots, football robots and line following robots, with each team having to programme the robots according to the stipulated challenges.

“This year’s RoboCup highlights the AI application, in line with the aims of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim under the 13th Malaysia Plan, which stresses the importance of the technology.

“AI allows the development of robots to assist operations such as rescue during disasters, managing homes and carrying out daily tasks,” he told reporters after the launch of the competition at UniMAP here today.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also the UniMAP Chancellor, officiated the opening of the three-day competition, which began today.

Also present was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, who is also the UniMAP Pro-Chancellor.

Zaliman said the development of robotics technology in the country is rapidly growing not only at the university level, but also at primary and secondary schools through the guidance of UniMAP experts, including at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Indera, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sena and Sekolah Menengah Derma.

“Over 20 schools are also taking part this time and the Alpha generation is showing its ability to master technology and programming at a young age,” he said.

Zaliman said UniMAP has also set up the Faculty of Science and Computing, with a strong focus on Data Science Studies and AI-related programmes to expand the field, in addition to integrating AI into all study programmes. - Bernama