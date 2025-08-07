2026 Budget to support 13th Malaysia Plan goals

PUTRAJAYA: The 2026 Budget, set for tabling in October, will be the first to align with the 13th Malaysia Plan’s objectives.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan outlined three core pillars: boosting competitiveness, uplifting MSMEs, and improving governance.

The budget aims to strengthen high-value sectors like semiconductors, energy transition, and the Islamic economy.

Support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will remain a priority to boost local production.

Digital innovation and AI development will also be key focus areas under the new budget.

Amir Hamzah emphasised value-based economic growth during his speech at the Budget 2026 Engagement Council.

The event saw participation from top officials, including Bank Negara Malaysia’s governor and Securities Commission’s executive chairman.

Over 300 representatives from industries, NGOs, and academia attended the council meeting.

The budget presentation is scheduled for October 10, as per the Parliamentary Calendar. - Bernama