SHAH ALAM: A total of 2,076 individuals, including 1,345 children associated with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), will voluntarily participate in a rehabilitation programme led by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), set to commence on Feb 15.

MAIS Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said the initiative, known as the Insan Rabbani Programme, is in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and will be carried out in four phases over two years.

It consists of rehabilitation and strengthening phases, each lasting six months, followed by post-rehabilitation monitoring and support services.

“The rehabilitation process will use the Istitabah Module for adults and the Islamic Education Insani Module for children. Registration is available through MAIS’s Al-Riqab Rehabilitation Division, and the sessions will be conducted either within or outside the rehabilitation centre.

“On-site rehabilitation will take place at designated protection centres, while off-site sessions will be held at mosques, schools, or other suitable locations,“ he said.

Abdul Aziz added that so far 1,345 children under 17 years old and 731 adults have registered for the programme through MAIS’s Al-Riqab Division.