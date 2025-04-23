SANDAKAN: Twenty-one houses and a store were destroyed in a fire at a water settlement in Kampung Batu Putih, Jambatan 3, here this morning.

Sandakan Zone Fire and Rescue Department chief Jasri Ab Jal said the department had received a distress call citing the fire at 10.40am and upon arrival found two victims suffered burns to their hands.

“The fire brigade arrived at the location at 10.58am and the fire spread quickly as the houses on 3 acres of land were so close to each other, when the report was initially received, they were informed that only seven houses were on fire.

“Personnel on dury during the extinguishing operation using open water sources and fire engines, managed to control the fire at 11.41am and thus save about 52 other houses in the area,“ he said when met by reporters at the fire site today.

In the meantime, he said his department was still conducting investigations into the cause of the incident and the losses suffered.

Meanwhile, Sandakan District Police Headquarters Internal Security and Public Order Division chief DSP Sham Osman said the fire victims would be housed at the temporary evacuation centre located in the Batu Putih Multipurpose Hall here.