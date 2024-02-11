2.1 million tourists visit Sabah in first eight months - Hajiji

KOTA BELUD: Sabah welcomed an impressive 2.1 million tourists between January and August this year, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

Of the total visitors, 867,231 were international tourists, with the remainder from within Malaysia.

“This shows Sabah’s immense potential as a top tourism hub, and I am confident that, with the strategic plans in place, tourist arrivals will continue to rise significantly,” Hajiji said here today.

He said this in his speech at Tamu Besar Kota Belud opening ceremony, officiated by Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, with Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan also in attendance.

The three-day Tamu Besar Kota Belud, set to wrap up tomorrow, has a rich 100-year history. Originally a marketplace for locals, it now draws tourists eager to experience and purchase local specialties, including traditional foods, handicrafts and clothing, making it one of Sabah’s most popular cultural attractions.

Hajiji added that the state is committed to expanding its promotional reach and enhancing flight connectivity, making Sabah more accessible for both domestic and international travellers.

“This initiative aims to transform Sabah into a top-tier destination that delivers truly memorable experiences for all visitors,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Khairul Firdaus highlighted the event’s potential to shine on the global tourism stage as a cultural gem of the Land Below the Wind.

“Tamu Besar Kota Belud has everything – a deep cultural heritage, unique handicrafts and vibrant local experiences. It has the potential to attract visitors from around the world,“ he said.

Visitors to the Tamu Besar Kota Belud, can find distinct local handicrafts that stand apart from those found elsewhere in Sabah, offering a glimpse into the region’s rich culture and craftsmanship.

“For the first time, the festival is being promoted as a signature event, allowing the ministry to showcase it globally as a unique experience in Sabah’s cultural tourism landscape,” he added.