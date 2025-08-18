212 illegal jetties along Sungai Golok set for demolition

KOTA BHARU: A total of 212 illegal jetties along Sungai Golok, the Malaysia-Thailand border, will be demolished in a joint operation by local authorities and security agencies.

Southeast Brigade General Operations Force commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the move follows a special committee meeting at the Kelantan Land and Mines Office.

He stated the demolition aims to curb smuggling and enhance border security.

The affected districts include Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, and Jeli.

“Each district will form a special team led by the District Office, involving PTG, PBT, GOF, AKSEM, and MKN,“ he said.

Illegal structures on both government and private land will be removed in stages.

Land status verification and notices will be issued before demolition begins.

Nik Ros Azhan confirmed the first phase will target jetties built on government land.

The operation covers 128 jetties under GOF’s Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan and 84 under MAF’s Op Merpati.

“GOF will assist PTG in ensuring smooth demolition, targeting completion before monsoon season,“ he added. - Bernama