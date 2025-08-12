2,153 aquaculture entrepreneurs nationwide receive MyGAP certification

JERTIH: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has issued a total of 2,153 Good Aquaculture Practice (MyGAP) certifications to aquaculture industry players across Malaysia.

Department of Fisheries deputy director-general (Management) Yeo Moi Eim noted steady growth in certifications over the past five years, with Terengganu showing significant progress.

A total of 45 MyGAP certifications have been awarded in Terengganu, including 25 to fish farmers in Besut district.

Yeo attributed this growth to increased awareness among operators, driven by DOF initiatives such as workshops and promotional campaigns.

She spoke to reporters after the opening ceremony of a MyGAP seminar and fisheries incentives presentation at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin’s Besut Campus.

The event was officiated by Terengganu Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Dr Azman Ibrahim.

Yeo explained that MyGAP certification recognises aquaculture entrepreneurs who meet standards for producing safe, high-quality products.

She emphasised that the certification reflects social responsibility, ensuring farm operations avoid environmental pollution and use safe ingredients.

Meanwhile, Azman stated the Terengganu government aims to help 500 farmers obtain MyGAP certification within two years.

He identified land status as a key obstacle for farmers seeking certification, with the state government taking measures to resolve illegal cultivation issues.

Most cases have been addressed, including areas gazetted under the Aquaculture Industry Zone. – Bernama