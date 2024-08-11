22 SMK Guntong students down with food poisoning

KUALA TERENGGANU: Twenty-two students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Guntong complained of stomach ache and vomiting after having breakfast at a resort in Setiu yesterday.

Terengganu Education Director Jelani Sulong said the incident occurred at about 8 am and involved students preparing for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination attending the “Anakku Cemerlang” Camp at the resort.

He said it started with only eight of the students, who complained of stomach ache and vomiting, and they were rushed to Setiu Hospital by the teachers on duty.

“Not long after that, two more students complained of stomach pain and they were sent to the Permaisuri Health Clinic for treatment. After that, 12 more students were found having symptoms of food poisoning,“ he said when contacted today.

Jelani said that following the incident, officers from the Setiu District Health Office conducted checks and took samples of the food served to the students for analysis.

Of the students affected, he said, only one was warded, while the others were allowed to return home.

“The case has been handed over to the health office for investigation and further action,” he said.