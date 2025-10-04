23 Malaysian activists detained in Israel to be flown to Istanbul

KUALA LUMPUR: The 23 Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission who were detained by Israeli authorities will be flown to Istanbul today on a special Turkish flight.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed all 23 Malaysians are currently en route to Ramon Airport in southern Israel for their departure.

He explained that following discussions with Malaysian intelligence officials in Ankara alongside embassy staff, the decision was made for them to remain in Istanbul for approximately one to one and a half days.

This stay will allow them to undergo necessary health examinations due to trauma and stress resulting from Israel’s harsh treatment.

Anwar approved this arrangement during his Facebook Live broadcast today.

The Prime Minister stated they are expected to return to Malaysia either tomorrow night or the following day.

Anwar, who is also the patron of the Sumud Nusantara mission, stressed that the success in securing the release and return of 23 Malaysians from the custody of the Zionist regime was the result of extensive diplomatic negotiations.

He said the release process involved close international coordination, including discussions between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as with the Jordanian government, and between Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The Prime Minister said the success was also the outcome of his own negotiations with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye’s National Security Chief Dr Ibrahim Kalin.

According to the Prime Minister, the planning and negotiations to secure the release of those detained were not limited to activists from Malaysia and Türkiye.

“We also discussed everyone involved, including those from Europe, Indonesia and other countries participating in the Sumud Flotilla mission,” he said.

The 23 Malaysians were detained by Israeli forces after their ships were intercepted in the R3 Red Zone waters of the Mediterranean Sea and taken to the port of Ashdod in Israel.

The detained Malaysians are singer Heliza Helmi and her younger sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah, who were on the vessel Hio; Nurfarahin Romli (Farah Lee) and Danish Nazran Murad (Grande Blu); singer Zizi Kirana (Huga); Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil (Alma); Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiruddin and Rusydi Ramli (Sirius).

Others included Razali Awang on the vessel Inana; influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, better known as Ardell Aryana (Mikeno); PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar, Norazman Ishak (Estrella); Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah (Fair Lady), as well as Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, better known as Haroqs, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif (Free Willy).

The GSF, comprising over 500 activists from 45 countries, set sail for Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break the Israeli blockade, while delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. – Bernama