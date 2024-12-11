2.3 million pupils, post-secondary students redeem MADANI book vouchers

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2.3 million pupils and post-secondary students have redeemed their MADANI Book Vouchers worth RM190 million as of Nov 8, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

In a post on Facebook, Fadhlina said the amount involved the purchase of RM149.1 million, equivalent to 4.8 million copies of books.

“Vouchers worth RM50 are given to Year 4 students and above, while RM100 are given to secondary school students, vocational college students as well as students in Form Six, matriculation, and Institut Pendidikan Guru Malaysia (IPGM) for the redemption of book purchases until Dec 31, ” she said.

She said her ministry expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for announcing the MADANI Book Vouchers amounting to RM290 million during the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair on May 30.

She said, the book voucher was given to instill an interest in reading among the younger generation, involving 3.5 million students and post-secondary students.

She said her ministry will monitor redemption data to ensure smooth implementation and hold engagement sessions with education stakeholders across the country.