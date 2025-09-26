24 Filipinos detained in Labuan immigration operation

LABUAN: The Immigration Department detained 24 Filipino nationals, including women and children, during a pre-dawn enforcement operation against illegal immigrants.

Labuan Immigration director Raymond Entalai said the detainees, aged between six months and 40 years, were picked up in ‘Ops Sapu’ raids on two foreign settlements around the island, which started at about 1 am.

He explained that the operation was conducted following four days of intelligence gathering.

A total of 71 individuals were inspected, consisting of 39 foreigners and 32 Malaysians.

Out of this number, 24 Filipinos were detained for violating Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He confirmed that continuous enforcement would be carried out to detect, apprehend, prosecute and deport foreigners who violate immigration laws.

Tough action will also be taken against any party found guilty of employing or harbouring them.

The public is encouraged to channel any information on illegal immigrants through the hotline 087-421 296, the Public Complaint Management System at https://imi.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.d, or via email at pro_labuan@imi.gov.my. – Bernama