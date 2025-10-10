24 foreigners detained in Gua Musang immigration and JPJ operation

KOTA BHARU: A total of 24 foreign nationals were detained by the Kelantan Immigration Department in a joint operation with the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The operation was conducted at the JPJ Mentara Enforcement Station in Gua Musang yesterday.

Kelantan Immigration Director Mohamed Yusoff Khan Mohd Hassan said the operation began at 8 am and involved 40 enforcement officers from both agencies.

He stated that the operation was carried out following intelligence and close monitoring in the area.

Investigations found the foreign nationals used public bus services to avoid being checked and detained by authorities.

The department detained five Bangladeshi men, five Indian men, two Pakistani men, one Indonesian man, three Myanmar men, seven Indonesian women, one Indian woman, and one Bangladeshi woman.

All detainees were held on suspicion of committing offences under various sections of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

They are currently placed at the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot for further investigation. – Bernama