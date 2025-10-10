Trump says he is in great shape ahead of second medical check-up

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is heading for his second medical check-up this year while insisting he is in great shape.

The 79-year-old president will address troops at Walter Reed military hospital before undergoing the examination.

This visit comes three months after the White House announced Trump was diagnosed with a vein condition.

Speculation had been swirling about frequent bruising on his hand and his swollen legs prior to that diagnosis.

The White House had described Friday’s check-up as an annual one despite Trump already having one in April.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he was going to do a sort of semi-annual physical.

He stated he is in great shape physically and mentally and has no difficulties thus far.

The Republican then embarked on a tirade comparing his health with that of former presidents.

Trump specifically targeted his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden during his remarks.

He revealed he took a cognitive exam during his last check-up and achieved a perfect score.

Trump claimed Biden would not have gotten the first three questions of such an exam right.

He has repeatedly been accused of a lack of openness about his health despite public interest.

In September, Trump dismissed social media rumors about his health including false posts that he had died.

The White House said in July that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

This benign vein condition was linked to speculation about his bruised hand and swollen legs.

Officials said the hand issue was connected to aspirin he takes for cardiovascular health.

Trump is regularly seen with heavy make-up on the back of his right hand to conceal bruising.

His last check-up results showed normal cardiac structure and function with no signs of heart failure.

The examination also found no indications of renal impairment or systemic illness. – AFP