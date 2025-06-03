24 sinkhole cases recorded between 2019 and 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) recorded 24 sinkhole incidents over the past five years, with Perak reporting the highest number at 11 cases, according to the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES).

A written reply posted on the Parliament website said three incidents each were recorded in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, two in Kelantan, and one each in Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Selangor, Melaka and Perlis.

“This ministry, through JMG, remains committed to efforts in reducing geological disaster risks in development areas involving geologically sensitive sinkhole-prone zones to ensure public safety,” NRES said.

This was in response to a question from Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut), who asked the ministry to disclose the number of sinkhole incidents reported in the country over the past five years and the ministry’s efforts to address the issue.

The ministry also stated that JMG is responsible for providing assessments on geological hazards and risks and is involved in formulating standards for national development planning at all levels.

NRES affirmed its support for any review of development standards related to geologically sensitive areas at risk to disasters, particularly sinkhole-prone zones.

“The key information that must be emphasised is the geological data of the development site, which serves as the basis for preparing development proposal and geotechnical reports,” the ministry added.