24,000 students join Jurutera Angkasa Muda programme, boost interest in STEM subjects

BANTING: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) is boosting students’ interest in science, technology, engineeringg and mathematics (STEM) through the Jurutera Angkasa Muda programme, which had drawn the participation of 24,000 students in Kuala Langat district.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hashim said 57 schools participated in the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) programme, which exceeded its target of 14,000 participants, and made MOSTI’s aim to involve students in STEM a success.

“We know STEM is a challenging sector and not many are that interested as it requires certain skills, but the programme will hopefully maintain their interests till the participants will become our country’s scientists.

“We aim to be a developed country by 2030 and hope these children will be catalysts for innovation and be involved in the creation of coding and other technologies,” he told reporters after the close of the programme here today.

The programme that began on Sept 23 involves developing skills and interest through activities such as development of the CubeSat model and space-themed colouring and drawing contests in conjunction with National Science Week 2024 and the Malaysian Chapter’s World Space Week 2024, and is conducted with strategic partners SpaceIn Sdn Bhd and Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Aminuddin expressed hope that the Budget 2025 would bear good news for ministry staff especially in expanding STEM-related programmes among Malaysians.

“Our Global Innovation Index rose from 36th to 33rd ranked and it’s not impossible for us to reach 30th position with these initial steps to encourage our youth so that we can climb even higher,” he said.

The Skolvengers from Sekolah Kebangsaan Olak Lempit emerged as champions in the CubeSat model competition, beating 22 other groups at the programme’s highlight today.

Their teacher Adila Nordin described the programme as a good platform to boost her students’ interest and expose them to STEM-related careers.

“Actually, programming code is taught to them in the Technology Design subject so we feel we need to take this chance to give them room, exposure and experience,” she said.

Skolvengers group leader Aminuddin Aiman Mohd Saiful,12, meanwhile expressed his desire to follow in his father’s footsteps to be an engineer, and said that he had always wanted to be an aerospace engineer since young.

“It’s fun to join this programme with my friends who share similar interests and we learned new things and could apply what we were taught in school,” he added.