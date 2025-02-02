GEORGE TOWN: This year’s Thaipusam celebration holds a special meaning for 25 disabled devotees as they ‘climbed up’ to the Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga, Penang, today.

This initiative was made possible through the efforts of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Malaysia Tamilan Uthavum Karangkal (MTUK), which is dedicated to helping those with physical disabilities fulfil their spiritual needs, particularly those unable to physically reach the temple to pray and fulfil their vows.

MTUK founder Dr A. Muraly said that it has been conducting such social activities since its inception in 1999, adding that this is the first time they are taking disabled devotees up to the temple in Penang, having previously helped them ‘climb up’ to the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Selangor.

He said that 125 volunteers from Kuala Lumpur and Penang were involved in taking turns to carry the wheelchair-bound devotees up the 513 steps to the temple’s summit.

“What my team and I are doing is to bring joy to the disabled community because they too wish to go up to the temple but are unable to do so,“ he said.

“God has blessed us with a good life, so this is one way we can give back... by doing good deeds for those in need,“ he said when met today.

Muraly said that 10 of the disabled devotees who showed up today were from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan while 15 others were from Penang.

He said they took the disabled devotees one by one up the flight of stairs starting at 4.30 pm and, once they reached the top, they prayed and made their offerings before being brought down at 5.30 pm.

Before being taken up to the temple, the volunteers first lined up to receive blessings from the disabled devotees to ensure the process would proceed smoothly.

“We could see how happy they (the devotees) were, with some even shedding tears, as their long-held wish to reach the temple for Thaipusam was finally fulfilled. That’s what makes us feel proud,“ he added.

Also participating in the event were Penang Hindu Endowments Board (LWHPP) chairman RSN Rayer and State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old M. Eswari said it had been 10 years since she last came to the temple after being partially paralysed from the waist down following a road accident.

“Before this, every Thaipusam, I would come to this temple, but for the past 10 years, I haven’t been able to. Today, I feel deeply moved because I could go up again.

“I prayed that I would be able to walk again for the sake of my children,“ said the single mother whose voice choked with emotion.

Seventy-year-old former soldier A. Arumugam, from Air Hitam, said that this was the first time he felt like visiting the temple due to challenges faced after his right leg was amputated above the knee two years ago due to diabetes.

“Because of that, I now wear a prosthetic leg, so my movements are limited. But today, I was able to go up with the help of the volunteers, whose moral support made me even more determined,“ he said.

Nineteen-year-old M. Kogulan, a first-time volunteer, expressed his joy at being part of the event, saying it was rewarding to help those in need, especially the elderly.