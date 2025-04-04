KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-five victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights today received a car each from Chery Malaysia for their use for a month, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the cars were out of 50 provided by the company for temporary use of victims in the fire, with the remaining 25 to be handed over as early as Monday.

“I would like to thank Chery for fulfilling its promise, and not only that, they also gave RM100 in fuel money to the car borrowers.

“Chery Malaysia also donated RM50,000 to the management of the Putra Heights Mosque which has been used as a relief centre (PPS) to help cover utility costs,” he told a press conference at the PPS at Putra Heights Mosque here today.

Also present were Digital Minister Gobind Singh and Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

Earlier, Chery Malaysia Executive Vice-President Leo Chen handed over 25 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to the 25 victims.

Amirudin said 112 victims had applied for temporary use of over 200 vehicles pledged by various quarters.

Besides Chery Malaysia, which is providing 50 SUVs, Carsome has pledged to provide 50 cars, Carro (30), GoCar (20) and DRB-Hicom (62).