27 major rivers polluted in Malaysia in 2024, says deputy PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-seven major rivers in Malaysia were found to be polluted during nationwide monitoring in 2024 according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He revealed that 4% of the 672 major rivers monitored nationwide showed concerning pollution levels based on Department of Environment data.

Fadillah stated that 475 rivers or 71% were classified as clean while another 170 rivers or 25 percent fell into the moderately polluted category.

The main pollutant parameters identified included Biochemical Oxygen Demand, Chemical Oxygen Demand, Ammonia Nitrogen, Total Suspended Solids and Dissolved Oxygen.

“Overall, there are no rivers in the country at level five, which indicates severe (pollution), but several still require attention to ensure they reach a safe level,” he told reporters after chairing the Special Committee to Address Deterioration of River Water Quality meeting.

“We want to ensure that river water is not only (suitable) for people to bathe and enjoy recreational activities but, most importantly, for consumption,” he added.

The meeting proposed that state authorities enforce new standards for urban and rural wastewater effluent discharges based on a study by the National Water Research Institute.

Fadillah said it covered 11 main parameters including pH, BOD, COD, suspended solids, oil and grease, nitrogen, mercury, colour and solid waste.

The meeting also agreed on the Ministry of Housing and Local Government organising a workshop to outline standards for drainage water discharge into river basins.

He suggested that state governments adopt locally developed technology including suspended load extractors and oil and grease traps using IoT technology.

“The implementation of this strategic step is expected to significantly improve river water quality, ensure environmental sustainability, safeguard public health, and support the country’s economic development in addressing the challenges of climate change and global pollution,” he said. – Bernama