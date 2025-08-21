Grab Malaysia urges balanced regulations in upcoming Gig Workers Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: Grab Malaysia has urged the government to ensure the upcoming Gig Workers Bill contains well-crafted regulations that reflect gig work realities rather than rushed measures.

The company stated that the proposed legislation should follow three guiding principles of flexibility, balance, and innovation.

“We remain committed to collaborative efforts to ensure that regulations are thoughtfully crafted to reflect the realities of gig work, prioritising good regulations, rather than rushed regulations, for the benefit of all stakeholders,” it said.

Grab expressed support for regulations protecting worker flexibility and income opportunities within the gig economy.

The company cautioned that excessive regulation could potentially stifle innovation, disrupt operations, and reduce gig opportunities, particularly for smaller players facing high compliance costs.

Regarding its call for balance, Grab emphasized the bill must contain clear, fair, and inclusive provisions.

“A thorough regulatory impact assessment and gradual policy implementation is essential to avoid unintended consequences such as higher consumer costs or reduced gig worker earnings,” it said.

Grab stressed the importance of innovation and collaboration for a more thoughtful and data-driven regulatory approach.

The company highlighted that closer cooperation between regulators, platforms, and gig workers remains essential for building long-term sustainability.

Grab emphasized the framework must be fair and inclusive for all gig work types, not just platform-based jobs.

“By working together, we intend to co-create a framework that not only protects gig workers but also drives innovation and inclusive growth for years to come,” it said. – Bernama