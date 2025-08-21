Bumiputera empowerment continues in 13MP with needs-based poverty eradication

KUALA LUMPUR: The bumiputera socio-economic empowerment agenda outlined in the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 continues to be emphasised in the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated this effort ensures that no one is marginalised during the 13MP implementation period.

“In principle, the government has always abided by what is enshrined in the Constitution, as emphasis is given to bumiputeras and this will always be safeguarded,” he said when winding up the debate on the 13MP motion in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Amir Hamzah, who also carries out the duties and functions of the Economy Minister, stressed that poverty affects all regardless of ethnicity or religion.

He confirmed the government will continue to eradicate poverty regardless of ethnicity through comprehensive measures.

“The bumiputera affirmative agenda will continue to be safeguarded as enshrined in the Constitution, and poverty will be addressed in line with the implementation of needs-based policies,” he added.

The government remains committed to intensifying comprehensive development based on multiple dimensions to create equitable opportunities.

This approach aims to increase social mobility and the well-being of the rakyat through needs-based assistance.

“This effort will benefit all target groups in need, including bumiputera, Orang Asli, Sabahans, Sarawak bumiputera, as well as the Indian and Chinese communities,” he concluded. – Bernama