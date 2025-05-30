28 passengers, bus driver escape from burning express bus

IPOH: Twenty-eight passengers and the driver of an express bus endured anxious moments when the bus they were travelling in caught fire in an accident at Kilometre 406 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway, near Kamunting last night.

The express bus is believed to have dragged a motorcycle, which had skidded, causing the bus to catch fire. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was sent to hospital while all the passengers and the driver escaped unhurt.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Perak Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a call at 9.50 pm before dispatching teams from the Kamunting and Taiping Fire and Rescue Stations to the scene.

“The bus is estimated to be 90 per cent destroyed. All 28 passengers on board were safely evacuated before the fire department reached the location,” he said in a statement today.