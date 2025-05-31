A missing elderly man from Penang was found alive but unconscious in a jungle yesterday.

In a Threads post, @penangkini_ reported that Teh Seng Keat, 70, who had been missing since around 5.30pm on May 29 was discovered in Bukit Titi Serong, Balik Pulau.

It is believed that the man lost control of his Perodua Myvi, which plunged down a 30-meter slope.

In a video shared by the page, the man appeared exhausted and injured, having been trapped between rocks near his vehicle.

He was later rescued using a stretcher with the help of members of the public and personnel from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, before being sent to hospital for further treatment.

According to the state department’s director, Mohamad Shoki Hamzah, they received an emergency call from the public at 4.08pm yesterday regarding the incident.

Previously, the elderly man’s daughter shared in a Facebook post that her father had been missing after leaving a relative’s home in Batu Lanchang.