282 vacant PPR units in Rembau open for applications till Aug 10

SEREMBAN: A total of 282 units in the Rembau People’s Housing Project (PPR) remain unoccupied, with applications open until August 10 for eligible buyers.

Negeri Sembilan Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar confirmed the availability, stating that the Chembong Mukim project comprises 452 terraced houses, with 166 already allocated.

“Applicants and spouses must be Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above. Priority is given to husband and wife with a household income of less than RM5,000 per month and who have never owned a house in the name of the applicant or spouse,“ Arul Kumar said in a statement.

Interested parties can submit applications online through the official portal at https://sprn.kpkt.gov.my. The units are priced at RM40,000 each under a hire-purchase scheme, with monthly installments estimated at RM250.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and the Negeri Sembilan state government, aims to provide affordable housing for low-income earners. - Bernama