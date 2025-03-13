KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 283 premises of imported rice packers and manufacturers were inspected in Ops Campur as of yesterday, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said the inspection also resulted in 99 cases of rice samples being seized for further action with a value of RM29,374.90.

“The seizure is for sampling and quality determination which will be submitted to the Malaysian Chemistry Department and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI).

“Enforcement actions under Ops Campur are being implemented on imported rice packers and manufacturers. So the enforcement of Ops Campur covers legislation under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 (Act 730),“ she said.

She said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Address on the ministry at Dewan Negara today.

The enforcement of Ops Campur includes legislations under Act 730, namely legal action will be taken against any party found to be making false trade descriptions regarding the content, type or name under Section 5 of Act 730.

On the concerns of certain parties regarding subsidised cooking oil being used by non-citizens, Fuziah said the Cooking Oil Price Stabilization Scheme (ECOSS) System would be improved this year.

“ECOSS will be extended to consumers with its pilot starting this year. This is currently being developed so that only Malaysians can buy it,” she said

Fuziah said previously the ECOSS system functioned to track the cooking oil chain from the refinery, packaging company, wholesaler and retailer levels

“However, when it reaches the retailer, they use a log book. This makes it difficult to carry out the tracing process where there is a possibility of leakage,” she said.