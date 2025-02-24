286 issues from Auditor-General’s report under investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 286 issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) are currently under investigation, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran.

He said that 138 issues are being probed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, 116 by an internal investigation committee under the Public Service Department and 32 by the police.

“As of Jan 14, some 311 public servants have faced disciplinary action including warnings, fines, salary suspensions and dismissals. The courts also sentenced two officers,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) about the government’s efforts to address the issues raised in the audits.

Kulasegaran also noted that 12,393 issues were audited from 2012 until January this year, of which 11,594 were resolved and 799 are still under follow-up.

Additionally, he said the government is focused on improving public administration governance through reforms, including amendments to the Audit Act 1957 to expand the Auditor-General’s scope.

A key initiative is the introduction of the Auditor General’s Dashboard, an online real-time monitoring platform that aims to increase transparency and ensure follow-up actions on financial weaknesses identified in the LKAN, he said.

He added that the dashboard system would speed up the resolution of audit issues and improve public sector governance.

Kulasegaran also said that issues in the LKAN are now openly debated in the Dewan Rakyat to ensure accountability, especially as concerns over financial mismanagement persist.

He said this in response to a question from Jamaludin Yahya (PN-Pasir Salak) on measures to prevent the misappropriation of public funds, given that the LKAN still highlights weaknesses in financial management across many government agencies.