GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia must swiftly embrace artificial intelligence (AI) advancements and aim to become a leader in AI-based research and technology development, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Chang said he acknowledged the public’s concerns that the new technological advancements could replace human roles.

“However, history has shown that technological revolutions did not eliminate human roles but created new opportunities.

“Therefore, I urge the public not to worry or fear new technology. Instead, we should learn to embrace it,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, he launched the AI Horizon - Shaping the Future with Penang’s Talent programme, which will take place at the Spice Arena Convention Centre on Aug 8 and 9.

Chang said that AI is no longer just a concept of the future but a reality shaping how we work, live and interact. It is poised to transform business practices, government operations and societal growth.

He emphasised that close collaboration between the government, industry and academia is essential in making Malaysia a regional AI hub.

“Initiatives like AI Horizon offer these sectors opportunities to collaborate and enhance the growth of the national AI ecosystem.

“I also call on technology companies, universities and research institutions to actively participate in the Industry AI Pavilion and AI Application Showcase at AI Horizon, which aim to highlight innovations to the public, attract new talent and foster strategic collaborations,” he said.

AI Horizon, a collaborative initiative between Tech Dome Penang, the Science, Technology, and Innovation Ministry, the Penang state government, Penang City Council and Penang STEM, is a comprehensive platform for educating, inspiring and empowering society about AI.

Its key components include AI technology exhibitions, application showcases and knowledge-sharing sessions by AI experts from various sectors.