KUCHING: Sarawak will establish two post-medical facilities, akin to resorts, in Damai and Teluk Melano, near here.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said there is a proposal to equip these locations with a golf course, which has been approved through a sale and purchase agreement.

“With such post-medical facilities, patients can spend an additional week (after undergoing treatment) to recuperate in a natural setting, which is much better than staying in a hospital.

“This initiative is led by the private sector. This means that private investors have confidence and are investing here to provide top-quality resort-like facilities. So, when international patients come for treatment, they will have a (comfortable) place to recover after being discharged from the hospital,“ he told reporters, after attending the groundbreaking ceremony at Gleneagles Hospital Kuching, here, today.

Abang Johari said the proposal follows the model used in the Maldives, a destination attracting wealthy individuals seeking medical treatment. There, doctors from India provide treatment, and patients stay on the island to rest and recuperate until they are fully healed.

In his speech at the event, Abang Johari said Gleneagles Hospital Kuching will offer medical services, including cardiac care, cancer treatment, and surgery. The hospital will integrate cutting-edge technology, and feature a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

“By embracing best practices in clinical excellence, patient safety, and innovative treatments, Gleneagles Hospital in Kuching will set a new benchmark in healthcare for our region.

“A well-equipped hospital enhances our medical workforce, while the potential for medical tourism brings added benefits to industries like hospitality, retail, and transport,” he said.

IHH Healthcare, in a statement, said that Gleneagles Hospital Kuching, located at Jalan Lintang Selatan, is being developed with an RM400 million investment, and is expected to open in the second quarter of 2028.