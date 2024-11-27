PUTRAJAYA: A total of 2,600 job seekers visited booths set up by departments and agencies under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) during the Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) Programme held from Nov 22 to 24.

In a statement today, KESUMA said that out of the total, 1,800 job seekers attended interviews, with 450 successfully securing jobs offering salaries between RM2,000 and RM4,000.

It said that in total, the KESUMA booths drew 8,800 visitors, who sought advice and information on the ministry’s initiatives.

“KESUMA has recorded excellent achievements throughout the 2TM programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre recently.

“This programme serves as a strategic platform to engage with the public, employers, and employees while promoting KESUMA’s initiatives and efforts to strengthen the national workforce,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that 70 complaints about worker-related issues were received during the programme, reflecting its commitment to addressing these concerns with full attention.

Themed ‘MADANI di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni,’ the programme, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, attracted 343,294 visitors.