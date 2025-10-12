3,000 Sungai Buloh families receive Deepavali food baskets from Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,000 Indian families from the B40 community in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency received the Deepavali Vanakam MADANI food baskets ahead of this year’s Deepavali celebration.

Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the initiative is part of the ‘Vanakam MADANI’ programme resulting from collaboration between the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Constituency People’s Service Centre and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia.

He expressed hope that this assistance would bring some help and shine a light for the Indian community during the Deepavali celebration.

The Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives emphasised that the programme represents more than just welfare aid.

He stated that every food basket carries significant meaning by helping meet household needs while filling hearts with hope and renewed spirit.

Ramanan confirmed that the food baskets contain various essential items synonymous with Deepavali celebrations.

These items include rice, cooking oil, muruku flour, adhirasam flour, dhal, sesame oil, and various types of cordial beverages.

He added that beyond food basket distribution, the Sungai Buloh service centre organised the MADANI Cooperative Sale in Kota Damansara and Paya Jaras.

These sales offered discounts of up to 50%, ranking among the highest nationwide.

Ramanan concluded by thanking all volunteers, government agencies, and AIM for ensuring the programme’s success.

This collective effort aligns perfectly with the spirit of the MADANI Economy. – Bernama