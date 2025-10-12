Malay language reflects loyalty and national identity says MB

KUALA LUMPUR: Bahasa Melayu as the national language should not be viewed merely as a communication tool but as a reflection of loyalty to the nation and understanding of local values and identity.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari emphasised that proficiency in the national language remains a top government priority for fostering unity and shaping Malaysian national identity.

He noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Malay language usage during the Budget 2026 tabling.

Amirudin expressed concern about international schools in Malaysia increasingly abandoning Malay as the medium of instruction contrary to the National Language Act 1963/67 and Article 152 of the Federal Constitution.

He delivered these remarks while launching the 2025 National Language Month organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka at the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council Convention Centre.

The National Language Month continues to provide a crucial platform for nurturing appreciation of the national language and reinforcing unity among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

Amirudin suggested strengthening Malay through economic and creative sectors including local music, film, literature, and animation to elevate it as global soft power.

During a subsequent press conference, he confirmed the state government consistently complies with Act 32 in all official matters including place names, roads, and public signage.

Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Board of Governors chairman Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan attended the launch event alongside the Menteri Besar.

In his welcoming remarks, Anwar stressed that Malay must be safeguarded as a symbol of national pride and identity despite increasing global influence of international languages.

He emphasised that national strength lies in preserving one’s own language while mastering others and remaining capable of engaging with the wider world. – Bernama