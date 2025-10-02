30,000 spousal abuse cases recorded since 2021

PETALING JAYA: More than 30,000 Malaysians have suffered domestic violence in the past five years, with men making up over a quarter of the victims, according to official data from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri revealed that between 2021 and June, police recorded 30,399 cases nationwide, involving 22,189 women and 8,210 men.

“The numbers clearly show that while women remain the majority of victims, men are also coming forward to report abuse.

“Domestic violence is not a private matter but a crime that has devastating consequences for individuals, families and society.”

Over the same period, 4,610 cases were heard in court, resulting in 1,646 convictions.

She stressed that every report is investigated according to the law.

The Domestic Violence Act 1994 provides equal protection to male and female individuals. Every case is taken seriously and those affected are supported via legal, counselling and protection mechanisms.

Nancy said while most crisis shelters cater to women and

children, the ministry, through the Social Welfare Department, provides temporary safe spaces for men.

“Plans are underway to strengthen such facilities under the Eliminate Violence Against Women Intervention Centre initiative, which would expand services in partnership with NGOs and community groups.”

She said stigma remains a major barrier for men.

“We must break the cultural barrier that discourages men from reporting abuse. No one should feel ashamed to seek help.”

The ministry has rolled

out advocacy and counselling programmes that highlight inclusivity while the Women’s Development Department has introduced initiatives such as Program Matahari, Program IRIS and Skuad Waja, alongside psycho-education workshops.

The National Population and Family Development Board is also stepping up its role in men’s health and family support through wellbeing clinics for men, fertility treatment and the SmartStart marriage preparation programme.

Other initiatives, such as Parenting@Work, IlmuKeluarga@LPPKN and SmartBelanja, aim to strengthen family resilience, financial literacy and emotional wellbeing.

“These are part of our broader strategy to support not just women, but men and families as a whole,” said Nancy.

Launched in 2021, the Skuad Waja volunteer initiative has grown to more than 339,000 members nationwide, with over 22% of them being men.

Volunteers are trained as first responders to violence in their communities, offering immediate psychosocial support and referrals.

Nancy said while flagship campaigns, such as Aku Wanita@KRT and Ending Violence Against Women, are still focused on women, her ministry is shifting to a more holistic approach.

“Our campaigns are inclusive. They are designed to highlight domestic violence as an issue that affects both genders, while also dismantling stigma and raising awareness of human rights and family wellbeing.”

She reminded impacted individuals that help is available through Talian Kasih 15999, its WhatsApp channel at 019-261 5999, police stations, Social Welfare Department offices and 24-hour One Stop Crisis Centres in government hospitals.

“Domestic violence is not a private matter but a crime. No victim should suffer in silence. Every individual, whether man or woman, deserves to live free from fear and violence.

“The ministry is committed

to working with communities, agencies and the public to foster a culture of respect, compassion and zero tolerance for abuse in Malaysia.”