King praises Global Sumud Flotilla as humanity without borders

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has described the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) as a noble humanitarian mission in alleviating the suffering of those facing hunger in Gaza, especially the elderly, women and children.

His Majesty said the mission embodies the spirit of humanity without borders, extending aid to those who are most in need.

“The volunteers in the GSF mission, including Malaysians, are willing to accept risks and challenges in order to convey the message of humanity to the world.

“They carried only food supplies, yet were obstructed and detained. Such actions are against the principles of universal humanitarian values,” His Majesty said in a Facebook post through the Royal Press Office today.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Tunku here, during which the Prime Minister presented an update on the latest developments concerning the GSF, including Malaysia’s efforts to secure the release of the detained volunteers.

His Majesty also prayed that every noble effort undertaken and led by the government to assist the Malaysian volunteers will be eased and safeguarded by Allah SWT. - Bernama