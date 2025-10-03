LTdL leader Malucelli crashes out of stage six, ends race challenge

LE TOUR DE LANGKAWI orange jersey holder and race leader Matteo Malucelli of the XDS Astana Team failed to complete Stage Six from Shah Alam to Port Dickson today following a crash.

The Italian cyclist withdrew from the competition after an accident at the 16.5 kilometre mark during rainy racing conditions.

Several other riders including Erland Blikra from the Uno-X Mobility team were also involved in the incident, though the Norwegian competitor managed to continue.

Malucelli will now miss the final two stages of the prestigious Malaysian race as a result of his withdrawal.

The Italian rider had previously claimed victory in the First Stage around Langkawi Island, the Third Stage from Gerik to Pasir Puteh, and the Fourth Stage from Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman during this year’s edition. – Bernama