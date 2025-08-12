307 permanent medical officers deployed to Sabah under e-Placement initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 307 permanent medical officers will be stationed across healthcare facilities in Sabah under Phase One of the e-Placement initiative.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this move aims to strengthen services and reduce existing workloads.

He noted that 10 officers will serve at Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK), the main referral hospital for Sabah’s east coast.

“HDOK offers 19 in-house specialties and serves Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Telupid, and Tongod districts,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The hospital, with 414 beds, handles high workloads including outpatient care, surgery, emergencies, and maternity services.

“The new staff will improve service quality for the public,“ Dzulkefly added.

His visit to HDOK also addressed facility upgrades, such as a new block and a larger water tank for uninterrupted operations.

In a separate post, Dzulkefly reviewed the Measles-Rubella Immunisation Program at Karamunting Rural Clinic with Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

The program targets over 95% immunisation coverage to achieve herd immunity and stop infection chains.

“Rural clinics like Karamunting are frontline health hubs, providing treatment, immunisation, and health education,“ he said.

The minister later inspected Kinabatangan Hospital, noting challenges like the lack of isolation rooms and critical equipment.

He also inaugurated Ulu Dusun Health Clinic’s new building and reviewed Bukit Garam Health Clinic’s reconstruction.

“These upgrades improve patient comfort and service capacity for outpatient care and immunisation,“ Dzulkefly said.

The RM600,000 Ulu Dusun clinic is operational, while the RM1 million Bukit Garam clinic is under construction. – Bernama