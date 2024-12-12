KUALA NERUS: A total of 318 telecommunications transmitter stations or towers nationwide that were affected by floods in November until today have resumed operations.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said there are still five more affected transmitter stations that are still not operational.

“In total, a total of 264 telecommunications transmitters in Kelantan were affected by floods, 49 transmitters in Terengganu, nine in Pahang and one in Johor,“ he told reporters after completing the final series of the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2024 campus tour with students in the Eastern Zone at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) here today.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama editor-in-chief cum director of the HAWANA 2024 Project, Arul Rajoo Durar Raj as well as UniSZA vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Fadzli Adam.

Meanwhile, he said, a total of 97 National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) nationwide were affected by the floods as of yesterday.

Of that total, he said, 88 NADI centres have resumed operations while nine others have not.

In another development, Fahmi advised the public to check the veracity of any information spread on social media, including regarding floods through mainstream media reports such as Bernama, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), TV3 and other daily newspapers.

“If we do not see the matter reported by any party, we should not spread the information, wait for confirmation from the authorities and mainstream media,“ he said.

However, so far, his party has not received any reports on the spread of false information regarding the flood on social media, but if there is any, the relevant authorities including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will take appropriate action, he said.