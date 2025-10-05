352 flood victims remain in shelters across three states in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 352 flood victims from 104 families remain housed in temporary relief centres across three states.

The affected states are Johor, Perak and Kedah according to their respective State Disaster Management Committees.

In Johor, 159 victims from 46 families continue sheltering at Sekolah Kebangsaan Melayu Raya relief centre in Pontian.

All affected residents came from Kampung Melayu Raya, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Pak Kalib, Kampung Seri Menanti and Kampung Maju Jaya.

Johor State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman reported that weather conditions have improved.

Perak recorded 107 victims from 33 families in Larut, Matang and Selama districts, down from 170 people this afternoon.

The Dewan Serbaguna Taman Kaya relief centre in Taiping closed at 7.30 pm, leaving three centres operational.

Twenty-two victims from eight families remain at SK Simpang relief centre.

Thirty-eight victims from 11 families shelter at SK Matang while 47 victims from 14 families stay at SK Matang Gelugor.

Kedah’s flood victim numbers dropped to 86 people from 25 families from 91 people this afternoon.

Kedah Civil Defence Force deputy director Major Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain attributed the decrease to families returning home.

Only three rivers remain at alert levels – Sungai Muda in Ampang Jajar, Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata and Sungai Naka in Padang Terap.

Weather conditions have improved across all three states according to authorities.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation despite current fine weather conditions.

Continuous rain warnings remain in effect for several areas early tomorrow morning. – Bernama