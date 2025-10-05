Police seek public help over fatal car fire in Kepala Batas

KEPALA BATAS: Police are seeking information from the public regarding a fatal accident involving two individuals along Jalan Permatang Baru Sungai Lokan here.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said both victims were burnt to death after the car they were in caught fire.

He said initial investigations showed that the victims were travelling in a Proton Saga from Permatang Tiga towards Sungai Dua.

“Upon reaching the location, the car is believed to have gone out of control, veered off the road and crashed into a pile of soil on the left side before catching fire.”

“The accident caused both victims, believed to be the driver and passenger, to be burnt beyond recognition and pronounced dead at the scene,“ he said in a statement.

Anuar said the bodies were sent to the Forensic Unit of Kepala Batas Hospital for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged anyone with information to contact the SPU district police at 04-5757946 or go to the nearest police station. – Bernama