PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested 36 Bangladeshi nationals this week for alleged involvement in a radical militant movement rooted in extremist ideology.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said yesterday the planned security operation, which began on April 24, was carried out in three phases across Selangor and Johor.

Five of the suspects have been charged under Chapter VIA of the Penal Code at the Shah Alam and Johor Bahru Sessions Courts, while 15 others have been issued deportation orders.

Another 16 individuals are still under investigation for their alleged links to the militant network.

Based on intelligence gathered by the Special Branch, Saifuddin said the group was attempting to import extremist beliefs aligned with the Islamic State ideology into Malaysia.

“They even established recruitment cells within their community here with the aim of indoctrinating radical beliefs, raising funds for terror activities and working to overthrow the legitimate government in their country of origin,” he said in a statement.

Saifuddin stressed that Malaysia would not be a safe haven, let alone a staging ground, for any foreign extremist elements.