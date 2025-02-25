KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,670 pornographic websites were blocked from 2022 until Feb 15 this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that, for the same period, 1,993 pornographic social media content was taken down by platform providers following requests from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) based on the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

“Proactive monitoring action by MCMC as well as cooperation with service providers continue to be enhanced to ensure that pornographic advertisements on social media can be identified, blocked and taken down immediately,” he said in reply to Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) during Minister’s Question Time.

Dr Halimah wanted to know the ministry’s policies and measures to address pornographic advertisements on social media, tabloids and online mass media.

Fahmi said the MCMC is committed to ensuring the safety and ethics of using online media do not violate the provisions of Act 588 and other related laws.

In fact, the minister said MCMC has a special team that records complaints from the public, besides carrying out regular monitoring and enforcement actions based on information received.

“Once the Online Safety Act is in force, we will also emphasize to social media platform providers that they also have a Duty of Care to prevent prohibited advertisements and materials from being broadcast.

“This is one of the reasons why we need to license social media platform providers and obtain their cooperation,” he said.

In addition, Fahmi also reminded all parties, including Members of Parliament, not to spread unverified content because spreading defamatory material is also a crime.

He said the public needed to learn from previous incidents of spreading misinformation, including the incident where an individual was arrested late last night after he failed to appear in court to face charges for uploading false content involving the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers.