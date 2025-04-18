ARAU: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah graced the Royal Banquet held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail at Istana Arau here on Thursday (April 17) night.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived at Istana Arau at 8.57 pm and was welcomed by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, along with the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and their son Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Al-Haj Jamalullail.

Also present to welcome the arrival of the Sultan of Brunei was Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

The Malay Rulers and the Yang di-Pertua Negeri also attended the banquet.

The Raja of Perlis was accompanied by the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also attended the banquet.

Bernama today reported that Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his delegation arrived at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (LTSAH) in Alor Setar, Kedah on a Royal Brunei Boeing 787-8 (BBJ) aircraft at 2.45 pm today to attend the banquet.

The Sultan of Brunei is scheduled to depart home from LTSAH at noon today.

Meanwhile, the Silver Jubilee celebrations, which will continue until April 16, 2026, began today with the banquet and will include various exciting activities, including the landmark opening of the Padang Besar Roundabout to be officiated by the Raja of Perlis on April 24.

According to a Perlis government statement, other events include the hosting of the national-level Al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly 2025 from April 27 to May 2 and the Royal Arts and Orchestra Performance on Nov 15.

The statement said that on April 26, there will be a Trooping of the Colours by the Royal Ranger Regiment teams in the morning while a tattoo performance by the Malaysian Army will be held at the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium in Kangar later at night.

The statement added that as the Raja of Perlis, His Royal Highness placed great emphasis on the people in the state by adhering to the beliefs of Ahli Sunnah Waljamaah, often reminding them to live their lives based on the holy Quran.