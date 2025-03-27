KUANTAN: Pahang police have identified 37 blackspots or accident-prone areas and 26 hotspots or areas prone to frequent traffic congestion statewide for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said Maran has the highest number of blackspots, with seven areas, including Kilometre (KM) 27 to 47 of Jalan Temerloh-Bandar Jengka; KM 100 to 102 of Jalan Kuantan-Kuala Lumpur; and KM 27 to KM 35 of Jalan Pekan Tajau-Bandar Jengka.

He said that Temerloh district is expected to have the most number of hotspots, with four areas, during this festive season, followed by the Kuantan district (three areas).

“For Temerloh, traffic congestion is expected to occur at KM 7 of Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut; KM 120 of Jalan Kuantan-KL; KM 117 near the Sekolah Kebangsaan Paya Pulai traffic light; and KM 26 of Jalan Jerantut-Temerloh.

“As for Kuantan, congestion is expected at Jalan Mahkota, Jalan Wong Ah Jang and Jalan Sekilau-Tun Ismail,“ he said.

Yahaya said the other districts also identified as potential hotspots are Raub, Lipis and Cameron Highlands, involving three areas each.