SERDANG: Street balloon vendor Muhamad Za’imuddin Azlan, who was allegedly manhandled by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers, will receive guidance and support to obtain a hawker’s licence once he recovers, Federal Territories PKR chairman Datuk Azman Abidin said.

He said this initiative aims to help the vendor, known as ‘Abang Belon,’ secure a stable livelihood for himself and his family.

“We have assured him that once he recovers, he can meet with me, and we (FT PKR) will assist him in obtaining a hawker’s licence,” he told reporters after visiting and delivering aid to the 29-year-old, who is currently receiving treatment at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital here.

A viral video of the altercation on Friday between DBKL enforcement officers and Muhamad Za’imuddin sparked widespread public reaction on social media.

DBKL later clarified that the incident occurred after the vendor refused to cooperate with enforcement officers and allegedly acted aggressively toward them.

Meanwhile, three DBKL enforcement officers involved in the altercation have been temporarily relieved of their duties to allow for an internal investigation by DBKL and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Providing an update on Muhamad Za’imuddin’s condition, Azman, who is also the Prime Minister’s political secretary, said that while a full medical report is pending, the vendor remains bedridden but can communicate clearly.

Expressing sympathy for the victim, Azman reminded both hawkers and enforcement officers to operate within the framework of the law.

“Many unlicensed vendors simply don’t know how to apply for a permit. That’s why we need to work together with hawkers’ associations and NGOs to assist them, including DBKL, in making the licensing process easier while ensuring they operate in suitable locations,” he said.

Azman also conveyed well wishes from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who advised Muhamad Za’imuddin to remain patient and allow authorities to investigate the matter.