KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has opened four investigation papers against two individuals who allegedly uploaded false and extremely offensive content with 3R elements (race, religion and royalty) on Facebook and TikTok.

MCMC stated that interviews with the individuals were conducted today at MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya to assist in further investigations.

“One of the two individuals is an influencer and a political activist who stirred racial sentiments on social media involving the Perak state anthem, the economic dominance of Malays through the breaking of monopolies like Petronas and Gas Malaysia Berhad, and the takeover of the Kuala Lumpur Tower,“ the MCMC statement said.

It also said a mobile phone and a SIM card belonging to one suspect were confiscated for forensic analysis.

For the other suspect, MCMC stated that police seized a mobile phone for investigation into a different offence under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a fine of up to RM500,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years, or both, upon conviction.

The public is advised to use social media platforms responsibly, avoiding the upload of any 3R-related content that could threaten racial and religious harmony in the country.