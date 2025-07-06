VIENTIANE: The fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, linking Bolikhamxay province in Laos to Thailand’s northeastern province of Bueng Kan, is set to open in December 2025, enhancing regional and international connectivity while fostering trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, reported Xinhua.

A concrete-pouring ceremony of the fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge was held on Friday in Bolikhamxay province, attended by Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, and officials from both countries.

The project is an important part of Lao’s sustainable growth plan and will help the country improve infrastructure and become better connected regionally and internationally, according to a Lao Economic Daily report on Saturday.

The 1,350-metre bridge marks a major step in bilateral cooperation, with 98.4 per cent of construction on the Lao side and all approach roads and immigration facilities completed.

The bridge is expected to cut travel time between the two provinces by up to three hours, boosting trade and tourism.

Following earlier crossings that handle over 5 million vehicles annually, the new bridge is projected to start with 1,200 vehicles per day, increasing to 3,000 within five years.