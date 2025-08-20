402 public university students referred for counselling in 2024

KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Higher Education recorded 402 public university students referred to counsellors throughout 2024.

Deputy Director General of Higher Education Prof Dr Zainal Amin Ayub revealed this figure represents 0.067 percent of all public university students nationwide.

He stated that the relatively small number could be interpreted in two different ways.

“Although the number is quite small, it can be seen from two different perspectives,“ he told reporters.

“Either there is a lack of awareness among students regarding this service or that the students’ mental health is generally at a good level.”

Zainal Amin spoke after officiating the 3rd Malaysian Universities National Health Convention 2025.

He confirmed the ministry is currently conducting a comprehensive nationwide mental health study.

The nine-month research involves experts from multiple universities including Universiti Malaysia Terengganu.

Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia researchers are also participating.

The study is expected to be completed next month. Research findings will be presented to the ministry to determine appropriate follow-up actions.

Meanwhile, the two-day MUNCH 2025 convention began today with over 140 participants.

Attendees include staff from public university health centres across Malaysia.

This biennial event is organized by the Public Universities Health Council of Malaysia.

Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin Student Health Centre and UMT Health Centre are joint hosts.

MUNCH 2025 carries the theme ‘Empowering Healthy Community: The Future of Health Promotion’.

The convention focuses on strengthening health professionals’ capacity.

It provides a platform for presenting research results and raising disease prevention awareness.

The event also creates collaboration opportunities between universities and health industry stakeholders.

Zainal Amin described the convention as a positive effort to boost health knowledge.

He emphasized this contributes to community well-being starting with university populations.

The joint organization demonstrates public universities’ ability to collaborate on healthy lifestyle promotion.

UMT vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Zamri Ibrahim attended the event. UniSZA vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Fadzli Adam was also present. - Bernama